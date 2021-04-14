Carolyn Ann Quarles, 84, passed from this world to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ann was a very kind and gentle person who enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved her family and depended on the Lord for all her needs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Mellie Quarles and her brother Clint Quarles.
She is survived by her niece Brenda G. Riggs; and two grandnephews, Gregory A. Phillips (Amy) and Mark A. Phillips (April).
A graveside service and burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Friday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
At the request of the family, please no flowers or donations but all prayers are appreciated.
