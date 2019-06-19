On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Carolyn Ann Stringer, 75, of Stringer passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born Sunday, June 27, 1943 in Jones County.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Justin Graves and Brother Darren Dickens will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially working with her flowers and decorating for holidays and special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dee Mickey "Bill" Cunningham and Lula Mae Wright Cunningham; and her brother Earnest Cunningham.
Survivors include her husband Velton "Buddy" Stringer Jr.; sons Rickey Graves (Denise), Kenny Graves (Sarah), Jason Graves (Hope) and Jamie Stringer (Christi); daughters Angela Wood (Leonard) and Michelle Stewart (Irvin); grandchildren, Justin Graves (Casey), Brandon Graves (Jessica), Kaleb Smith, Allison, Amber, Kasey, Hailey, Morgan, Parker Bradshaw (Chase), Cole Stringer, Nikki Welborn (Joseph), Laken Wood, Tayler Bradberry (Corey) and Jordan Stewart; great-grandchildren Addaleigh Graves, Jonathan and Easton, Natelee Prunera, Brecklyn Bradshaw, Emma Joe Welborn, Hadley Bradberry and Asher Bradberry; brothers Paul Cunningham (Jody) and Bill Cunningham (Charlotte); and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Graves, Kenny Graves, Jason Graves, Justin Graves, Brandon Graves and Ron Graves.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Bradshaw, Cole Stringer, Corey Bradberry and Joseph Welborn.
