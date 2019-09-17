Carolyn C. Harry, 96, of Laurel, born March 24, 1923, passed away at her residence in Laurel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
There will be a visitation from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First United Methodist Church, 420 N. 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. and burial to follow in Lake Park Cemetery (1220 Old Bay Springs Road in Laurel). The Rev. Mark Anderson will officiate.
Mrs. Harry was born in Pontotoc, attended Mississippi University for Women and graduated from the University of Mississippi. She worked as a hostess on a train out of New Orleans until John Jason Harry III (ret. Lt. Cmdr. U.S. Navy) returned from World War II and they married. They lived in Columbia and Ocean Springs before John became president of the First National Bank of Laurel. Mrs. Harry loved playing bridge with friends and was a longtime member of and active with the First United Methodist Church in Laurel and the Laurel Garden Club, and was a member of the Laurel Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her father George Lowery Clement; mother Annie Dempsey Clement; husband John Jason Harry III; son John Jason Harry IV; and daughter Carol Harry.
Survivors include her son Eric Harry (wife Marina) of Houston, Texas, and La Jolla, Calif.; and her loving grandchildren Ethan (Boulder, Colo.), Jordan (San Francisco) and Jessica Harry (a freshman at Tulane University).
