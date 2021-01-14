Carolyn Crane Keyes (Nannan) of Laurel went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 93. Carolyn was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Mobile, Ala., to John Calhoun Crane Jr. and Daisy Gertrude Crane.
She met the love of her life George Lavard Keyes on the church steps of Kingston Assembly and later married on Aug. 23, 1946. They lived a happy life together for more than 73 years. Carolyn began working with South Central Bell as a long-distance telephone operator in 1950. She retired in 1983 with 33 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Carolyn was a sweet, caring Christian lady who loved the Lord. She loved going to church and attended Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church, where she was loved and adored by many. She was a great mother and grandmother and always took wonderful care of her children and grandchildren. She constantly kept the family in laughter, even when she wasn’t trying. She had a talent for being able to sit at the piano and play by ear. She is truly loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life George Lavard Keyes; her parents John Calhoun Crane Jr. and Daisy Gertrude Crane; her brothers Charles David Crane and John “Buddy” Crane III; and her sisters Jeannette Crane Embry and Evelyn Crane Brogan.
Carolyn is survived by her children Carol Upton of Laurel and David Keyes (Patty) of Stringer; grandchildren Jennifer Holifield (Darrell) of Laurel, Scott Upton (Melissa) of Decatur, Lacy Sullins of Laurel, Melanie Pickering (Casey) of Laurel, Melissa Dickerson (Josh) of Zachary, La., Hope Vaughn (Casey) of Laurel, Megan Tenyck (Brent) of Laurel and Clay Coker (Wendy) of Mobile; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. with the service officiated by Brother Davy Fenton. Pallbearers will be Scott Upton, Darrell Holifield, Zach Upton, Austin Upton, Casey Pickering, Bryce Sullins, Cruz Sullins and Caleb Holifield.
The family thanks the following: The compassionate owners, administrator and caring staff at Guardian Angels No. 2 for all their excellent care; Dr. Jack Evans, Alan Bryson (P.A.), the nurses and Laurel Family Clinic for many years of wonderful care; and Diana and Paige at Southern Care.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
