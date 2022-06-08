Carolyn Crookston, 69 of Ellisville passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, Nov. 17, 1952, in Natchez.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Pastor Janette Furry will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn was an amazing person, mother and nannie and all around person who never let her circumstance slow her down. She was a graduate of Kent State University, and helped start Home Care Advantage in Salem, Ohio. She retired from Home Care Advantage and moved to Ellisville to take care of her brother. She was an active member of Victory Church in Hattiesburg. She loved to travel, spend time with her sons and, most of all, spend time with her granddaughters. She also loved her pets.
She was preceded in death by her father Everett Walley; mother Florence Ann Reed Walley; and brother Allan Walley.
Survivors include her sons William Demes of Aie, Hawaii, and Robby Demes (Jennifer) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and granddaughters, Lydia Demes and Lexis Demes.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
