Carolyn Elizabeth Mitchell, 73, of Meridian died Saturday at Rush Hospital in Meridian. She was born Tuesday, April 6, 1948 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Mediator in Meridian (3825 35th Ave., Meridian) with a memorial service starting at 11 in the church. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 29 North in Ellisville. Father Morris Thompson will officiate.
She was very active in her church and loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Cammie Mitchell, and sister Fay Leno.
Survivors include two sisters, Shelia Kramer and Sherry Mitchell; and three brothers, Duane Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell and John Mitchell. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
