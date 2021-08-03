Carolyn Faye Ford, 83, of Sandersville passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sept. 10, 1937, the same day as her father Rush McRae.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1-3 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Wesley Page will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn was known by many as an employee of Bob’s Grocery in Sandersville. She and her husband Mack Ford were actively involved for many years in the Sandersville softball program. In her later years, she was an avid league bowler with many of her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Mack Ford; and parents Rush and Garnett McRae.
She is survived by sisters Margaret Richards (Mickey), Myrna Hood (Jimmy) and Jean Duke (Pete); children Mona Dunston and her husband Wayne, John Ford and wife Jamie, Greg Ford and wife Belinda, Wendell Ford and wife Anita, and Candice Bynum and husband Gus; grandchildren Kim Trahan and husband Shane, Chance Dunston, Chelsie Bradberry and husband Jacob, Madison Ford, Christen Ford, Jeremy Ford, Jacob Ford, Brooke Ford, Mallorie Hester and husband Seth, and Derek Bynum and wife Haven; and her great-grandchildren Kylie and Gracie Sheffield, Rush, Bentley and Bane Bradberry, Ella Grace and Brianna Ford, and Wes and Lydia Hester.
Pallbearers will be Chance Dunston, Jeremy Ford, Jacob Ford, Jacob Bradberry, Cade Graham and Seth Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Trahan, Derek Bynum, Rush Bradberry and Wes Hester.
Special thanks for the loving care provided by Jasper General Hospital, especially to Cassandra Kemp on Station Four and Sandra Blackledge in Activities and all other employees who were kind and helpful to us and our mother.
