Carolyn Grafton McKinnon, 78, of Laurel, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Indian Springs, surrounded by friends and family, after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Indian Springs Baptist Church with funeral services and burial to follow. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
Carolyn was born in Laurel to Parks & Estelle Grafton on March 11, 1943. She married Herman “Dink” McKinnon, Jr on June 27, 1965, at ISBC in Laurel. She worked as an office manager for several local and national oilfield companies over her 40-year career. She also served on the Mississippi Oilmen’s Committee for several of those years. To fill her time upon retirement she began volunteering for The Christian Food Mission, was involved in many community activities, and served in many roles at Indian Springs Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Herman, Mother, Estelle, and Father Parks Grafton Sr.
Carolyn is survived by her siblings, Sally Grafton, Parks Grafton, Jr., Norris Welborn (Michelle) all of Laurel; her children Bryna Brown (Rick) of Auburndale, Florida and their daughter Josey Harris (Jordan) and Trent McKinnon, and his son Zac McKinnon of Laurel, Christian Graham and Meagan Baker; Niece, Adonica Gieger of Tallahassee, FL. Carolyn McKinnon’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have carried for, loved and ministered to us during this time.
Pallbearers will be Scott Walker, Larry Faggert, Bucky McNeil, Bill Bryan, Danny Quinn, Ken Lindsey, and Bradley Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be The Men of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given to Indian Springs Baptist Church or The Christian Food Mission.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.