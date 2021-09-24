Carolyn Jean Landrum Hodge, 72, of Sandersville-Laurel was born on Jan. 28, 1949, in Laurel. She peacefully joined the Lord and her family on Sept. 22, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. at Comfort Care Nursing Home.
Carolyn was married on Sept. 24, 1966 to Alvin Ray Hodge (with their best friends Lynne and Mul Blackledge) and they celebrated 52 years together. They had three beautiful children together. Many children and people came to know and love her by the nickname "Nana," or, as her friends and Ray would call her back in the day, "Tuffy."
Carolyn touched many lives with her loving heart and infectious smile. She is known for her kindness, generosity, selflessness and always wanting to feed everyone. She loved playing Pokeno with friends, collecting anything cobalt blue, loving on her dog Cookie, traveling with her family/friends and, most of all, sharing good food and sweet tea with company.
Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Ike Landrum and Mrs. Vera Landrum; brother Bayless Landrum; husband Alvin Ray Hodge; son Isaac "Iky" Hodge; and daughter Angela Hodge "GiGi."
Mrs. Hodge is survived by her sister Dell Cochran and her husband Ed of Ocean Springs; her daughter Lauri Cannon and her husband Steven of Bay Springs; three grandchildren, Kyle Pool and his wife Megan of Laurel, Brittney Henning and her husband Travis of French Camp, and Alexandria Cannon and her fiancé Trenton Freeman of Waynesboro; six great-grandchildren, Caden, Landon, Khristian, Leighton, Emma Grace and Khreed; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many close family friends.
Special thank you to Michelle and Clint Pool for everything you’ve done loving and caring for Nana.
There will be a memorial service at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Brother Greg Hodge will officiate. Interment will follow in Blackledge Cemetery.
