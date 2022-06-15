Carolyn Knight Jones, 74, of Picayune passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, June 22, 1947, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, noon until 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Bryson Haden will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn spent most of her time surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed reading, traveling and was always there for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edwin Jones; parents George Lawrence and Billie Jean Finch Knight; and brother Charles Jerry Knight.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Jones Wade (Joel); son Steven Scott Jones (Laura); grandchildren Lauren Wade Boudreaux (Justin), Matthew Scott Wade, Chloe Elisabeth Jones and Grayson Scott Jones; great-granddaughter Brooke Olivia Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
