Carolyn Lois Byrd, 79, of Gulfport, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rayford “Johnny” Bryd; son Bryant K. Keyes; mother Effie Alice Holder; father Admiral Dewey Brown; brothers Henry “Darrell” Brown, Billy “Bill” Brown and Dewey “Rex” Brown; and sisters Dorothy “Dot” Brown, Grace Brown, Alawayne “Wayne” Brown and Ida “Joyce” Brown.
Carolyn is survived by her sister Sandra “Lynn” Brown; grandchildren Brianna Keyes, Felicia Keyes, Jamie Marroy and Michele Marroy; and many other family members.
Carolyn was retired from the casino industry. She loved being active outdoors, shopping, reading, dancing and just having a good time.
She will be greatly missed by many. Carolyn will always be remembered as a loving, kind, caring and humorous woman. There was never a dull moment with Mrs. Byrd! She was such a special woman!
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Union Baptist Church in Seminary. The funeral service will start at 1 p.m.. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church cemetery.
Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport is serving the family.
