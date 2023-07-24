Carolyn Pierce Sumrall, 75, of Ellisville passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center, Laurel on Sunday, July 23, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
Carolyn retired from Jones County Junior College, where she worked as a switchboard operator for many years. Following her retirement, she spent her days spending time and making memories with her loving husband and family. Carolyn had been sick for quite a while and just before the end she stated that she was ready to go be with Jesus. Her suffering is now over, but she will be missed.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 37 years Ottis Sumrall; children Carol Fulton, Gilbert Barbo III and Krystal D. Malanders; grandchildren Brittani Barbo, Brandon Barbo and Krystal Barbo; great-grandchild Macie Barbo; and many other family members, who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following at Leaf River Baptist Church cemetery in Smith County. Brother Rayborn Huff will officiate.
