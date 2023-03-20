Sue Elkins went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Her life was full of service to others. She worked in the nursery at First Baptist Church for many years. She also worked at Kux Jewelers in Laurel. She became a missionary in Honduras with her husband Earle P. Elkins with the Honduras Baptist Dental and Medical Mission, where they set up mission trips for doctors, dentists and other volunteers to go out into the country and minister to the needs of Hondurans.
After her husband’s death in 1996, she was asked to be the office manager for The Good Shepherd Clinic in Laurel providing medical assistance for uninsured people in the Laurel area. She retired in 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband Earle P. Elkins; and siblings Walt Jones and Diane Richardson.
She is survived by sister Martha Spiess, her husband Edgar and their children Aaron Spiess and Susan Diane “Sudi” Spiess. Her children are Skosh Elkins, Robin Worthey and Charlie Elkins and daughter-in-law Olga Elkins. Her grandchildren are Kyle Worthey, Joshua Elkins, Kayla Carter and Rachel Elkins. She had great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the causes dear to her heart — Honduras Baptist Dental and Medical Mission. American Cancer Society or The Good Shepherd Clinic.
