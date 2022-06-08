Carolyn Sue Tracy, 68, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was born Tuesday, Sept.15, 1953, in Okinawa, Japan.
A memorial will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Tracy; parents Troy B. and Helen L. Wilson; grandchild Michael Kelley; brother Robert Wilson; and sister Patricia Anderson.
Survivors include her daughter Kandy Smith (Lester); sons Mitchell Kelley II (Chastity) and Westly Kelley (Jennifer); grandchildren Elizabeth Reichl (Paxton), Jerrett Smith, Mitchell Kelley III, Suzanne Kelley, Emily Kelley, Steven Kelley and Arianna Kelley; great-grandchildren Bentley Kelley, Zoe Stringer, Nevaeh Kelley, Sophia Kelley, and Madeline Kelley: sister Shirley Straight (Jim); and brothers Danny Wilson (Penny) and James Wilson.
