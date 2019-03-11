Carolyn Turner, 79, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Bedford Care in Newton.
Mrs. Turner worked as a dietician at Southeastern Baptist College prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Laurel Church of Christ. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Watford and Mary Burton Watford; husband Roy L. Turner; and son Roy Erskin Turner.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene Thames and Danna Thames (Michael), all of Stringer; three grandchildren, Charlie Thames, Sabrina West and Amber Thames; and great-grandchildren Tristan West, Wyatt Windham, Taylor Rayner and Kambri West.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
