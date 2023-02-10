Carolyn Williamson
Dec. 24, 1940 - Feb. 8, 2023
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Thelma Carolyn Williamson, 82, of Laurel, who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 8, 2023. Brother Kevin Sanford, Brother Steve Ellis and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate with burial to follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m., before the service, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle.
Carolyn loved the Lord and was a member of Moselle Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and truly enjoyed spending time with them. She was as feisty as a little banty rooster and spoke her mind, but you always knew she loved you. She had a caring heart and was a very good caregiver. She was not a nurse, but definitely would have been one of the best.
She loved animals, especially cats and hummingbirds. When a stray dog or cat came around, she would make sure they were fed. She always did the same for anyone she thought needed food. She also loved flowers, and roses were her favorites.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Wyley Edward Brady Sr. and Robert Earl Williamson; son Wyley Edward Brady Jr.; parents Eulon and Lucille Walters; sisters Lula Mae Ellzey and Mary Catherin Trovinger; brother James Walters; brothers-in-law Orland Ellzey, Herschel Clark and Ralph Williamson; sisters-in-law Yvonne Walters and Maxine Williamson.
She was survived by her sons Charles (Sigrid) Brady and Timmy (Shannon) Williamson; daughters Judy (Gary) Sanford and Tammy (Dan) Callahan; grandchildren Kevin (Allison) Sanford, Justin Brady, Ashley Bradford, Candis (Zack) Hillman, Blake Williamson, Mason (Alexandria) Lovett, Hailey Watkins, Michael Williamson, Summer Robertson and John McLemore (Kayla); great-grandchildren Brandon Sanford, Emma Sanford, Hunter Bounds, Savannah Bradford, Wes Lovett, Daryl Brady, Deborah Brady, Canaan Tisdale, Olivia Hillman, Trip Hillman, Harley Robertson, Bailey Robertson, Ian McLemore and Pantera McLemore; sister Bobbie Clark; and a host of nieces and nephews.
We, as a family, extend our appreciation to the staff of the Forrest General Hospital ICU for their care of our mother. They were professional and courteous to our mother and the family. They made our difficult time much easier. Our appreciation also goes to the Asbury Hospice House. Although our stay there was short, the staff was wonderful. Again, thank you all for making this time bearable.
Pallbearers will be Blake Williamson, Michael Williamson, Mason Lovett, Brandon Sanford, Clark Wilson and Kevin Ethridge.
