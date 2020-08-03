Carroll Dean Matthews, 84, of Laurel passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 accompanied by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Dean was born in Sylvarena on Aug. 15, 1935 and has lived alongside his wife Jean in the Sharon community for 57 years.
Dean was a deacon and chair member at First Baptist Church of Sharon for 36 years and taught Sunday school. He was a 3rd degree Master Mason and was a guiding light to everyone he met. He loved gospel and country music, and played several instruments. He was the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather ever. He was a great friend to all who knew him and will be greatly missed. We love and respect him beyond measure.
Dean was married to Jean Ainsworth on May 8, 1954 and they were married for 66 years. Dean worked as a carpenter, plumber and electrician for most of his life, but many remember him for his love of horses and working on tractors.
Dean is survived by his wife Jean; his brothers Noel (Junior) and Berry Matthews; his sister Francis Matthews; his sons Mickey and Jerry; his daughter Susan Sumrall; his grandsons Matthew Sumrall and Andrew Matthews; his granddaughter McKinley Matthews; and his great-grandchildren Kylie and Jaxon Dean Sumrall.
Dean is preceded in death by his father Noel; his mother Willie Mae; and brothers Larry and Gary Matthews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Sharon Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers include Matthew Sumrall, Andrew Matthews, Mike Godwin, Jason Godwin, Kent Reid and John Rhoden.
