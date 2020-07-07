Carroll Oleta Shows passed away July 5, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
She was born May 14, 1947 in La Ceiba, Honduras, the only daughter of James T. Shows and Clara Vindel Shows. She was a graduate of Ellisville High School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in medical technology. She retired in 2004 from Gulfport Memorial Hospital and moved back home to Soso. She was a member of Soso First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fredrick Daniel Shows and James T. Shows Jr.
She is survived by brothers William T. Shows (Linda), Robert E. Shows (Jeanell) and Jon D. Shows (Darlene). Carroll had many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be at Shows Cemetery on Old Soso Road in Soso on Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Rev. Jim Taylor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Soso First Baptist Building Fund.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
