Casceal “Ceil” Kyzar, 92, born Oct. 7, 1926 in Lawrence County, and a longtime resident of Laurel, went to be with Jesus peacefully on Sept. 30, 2019.
Ceil lived in Laurel for the past 50 years. Known for her grit and work ethic, she served everyone around her. She was successful across numerous careers in sales, transportation, and a devoted homemaker. People were drawn to her wit and warmth, as well as her sense of style. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling, but most of all she loved attending church at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. In her 92 years, she traveled the world, visiting numerous countries and most of states in the U.S., loving most of all her trips out west.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years A.W. “Al” Kyzar; her daughter Patricia Barnes; her stepson Bill Kyzar; and grandson Kevin Cockrell.
She is survived by her son Robert Harper (Martha); her daughter Cathy Cockrell (Gary); and her stepson John Kyzar (Jetta). She also is survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be at Salem Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services at graveside to follow.
Please join us in celebrating Casceal’s life, her love for Jesus and the love she shared with everyone around her.
