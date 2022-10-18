Casey Aaron Coleman, 25, of Ovett passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Ovett. He was born Thursday, July 3, 1997, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Moselle. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens. Brother Robby Webb will officiate the service. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of two years Jade Coleman; his son Waylon Coleman; his father Ricky Daughtrey; his mother Marilyn Coleman; his grandparents Betty Hancock and Loyle and Doris Coleman; his brothers Cory Coleman, Chris Daughtrey and Richey Daughtrey; his nephews Adis Coleman and Camden Coleman; and his aunts Carolyn and Stephen Cataldi and Becky and Stan Pollard.
Pallbearers will be Cory Coleman, Michael Martin, Destan Parker, Brett McGill, Christian Irvine and Hunter Tillman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Pipkins, Michael Tisdale and C.J. Sumrall.
“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” — John 14 3:
