Catherine Anne Bethea Cuchens

Catherine Anne "Katie" Bethea Cuchens finished her race here on Earth and joined her Savior in heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 65. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family and those who love her. She leaves behind her sons Will (Mackenzie) of Charleston, S.C., and Bryan of Madison; her sister Sally Bethea Self (Dolan) of Madison; and brother Jim Bethea (Molly) of Zachary, La. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, as well as brothers and sisters in Christ and her church family at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Dallas Bethea Jr. and Sarah Anne Jenkins Bethea, as well as her brother William Dallas Bethea III. Katie was born Aug 9, 1955 to William and Anne Bethea in Laurel. She graduated from Manhattan High School in Jackson. Katie graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing and developed her passion in caring for others through medicine. Anyone who knew Katie could tell you that she would always put others first. This was most apparent with her family and in her dedication to raising her two sons, Will and Bryan. Katie was never known to turn away from a conversation. She would always welcome you with a smile and bubbly attitude — the kind that was captivating. Her adventurous spirit always had her asking what was next. She led the charge on many trips that kept her family chasing after her. After becoming ill, she continued to travel and maximized her time spent with family. She would see the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., and make multiple trips to Charleston, S.C., to include dancing with her son at his wedding. She truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute of it. She had many passions in life, but none exceeded her faith and love for her Savior Jesus Christ. Katie’s life was a true example to all of her friends and family. She displayed the meaning of walking by faith, not by sight as she marched onward in life after a difficult diagnosis. Her prayer was that her life would be a testimony to the love of Jesus. She displayed endless amounts of love, grace and mercy to all and truly exemplified the meaning of following Christ. In her final days, she was certain that this was only goodbye for now and she had no doubt that we will all be together again. In the meantime, we will miss her and we will try to live up to the example that she set for us all. We love you mom! A small graveside service with family will take place in the coming weeks. A large Celebration of Life service will take place once restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted. We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Saint Joseph Hospice for the amazing love, support and care they provided to mom as well as her family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Katie’s name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211.
For additional information, visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.