Catherine Smith Wooten, 64, of Laurel died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, Nov. 24, 1956, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West Laurel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 at the church and burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She touched the lives of so many kids while working at Mason Elementary and West Jones Middle School. She was a people person, who loved deeply. Her prized possessions were her family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billie and Vera Smith; and brother Billie Sidney Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years Jack Wooten; son Nick Wooten (Amy); daughter Lauren Gardner (Graham); loves of her life grandchildren Tyler Wooten, Rylee Gardner, Sydney Wooten, Smith Gardner and Bryce Wooten; special niece Kristin Powell Sullivan (Ross); great-niece Mabry Gray Sullivan; cousin who was more like a sister Angela Cooley Powell; and a host of other family and close friends.
Pallbearers will be Lee Smith, Chad Smith, Adam Smith, Jefferson Smith, Xavier Clinton and Niel Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Mike Moore and Gary Myrick.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.