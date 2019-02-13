HERNANDO — Catheryn “Bonnie” Wilson Wade, 90, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
She was a longtime member of West Laurel Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at Hernando Funeral Home and from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with interment to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Wade; son Chuck Wade; sister Nell Hulon; and brother Ralph Wilson.
Survivors include her daughter Delia A. Jones (Jay) of Hernando; sons Marc Wade of Hernando and Steve B. Wade (Cindy) of Southaven; granddaughter Nikki O’Brien of Hernando; grandson Justin Wade; great-grandson Nolan O’Brien of Hernando; sister Helen Roberts of Mobile, Ala.; brother Lionel Wade (Martha) of Kingwood, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilda’s Club of Memphis at www.gildasclubmemphis.org.
Hernando Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and can be found at
