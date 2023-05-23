Cathryn Faye Cooley, 76, of Hattiesburg passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1946, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, May 26, from 9-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. and the burial will follow the services in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cathryn was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed crafts, such as sewing and embroidery. She loved her family. Cathryn will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Hubert Smith and her mother Marzie Butler Smith.
Survivors include her husband Don C. Cooley; son Chris Cooley (Neely); grandson Connor Cooley; and granddaughter Kate Cooley.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.