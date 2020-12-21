A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Fabian Catholic Church in Oak Grove, for Mrs. Cathy Clemens Rayner, 46, who passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends at her home in Oak Grove. Cathy began her journey through this world on March 17, 1974 in Hastings, Mich.
She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was also a member of St. Fabian Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother Keith Beech.
She is survived by her husband Jack Rayner; her daughter Anna Rayner of Hattiesburg; her father Barry L. Kennedy of McLain; her mother Annette (Mark) Brown of Ellisville; her brother Brice Beech of Ellisville; her sister Jennifer Fuller of Michigan; and her stepbrother Craig Brown of Laurel.
