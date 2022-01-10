A graveside service was Sunday in the Riverside Baptist Church cemetery for Mrs. Cathy Trovinger, 72, of Laurel who passed from this life on Jan. 6, 2022. Brother Steve Ellis officiated. Pallbearers were James Watson, Rob Thomas, Joseph Bynum and Charles Brady.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eulon and Lucille Walters; grandson Hunter Breazeale; and sister Lula Mae Ellzey.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Trovinger of Ellisville; daughter Gina (Allan) Sumrall of Ellisville; son Marty Breazeale of Ellisville; grandsons Tyler Breazeale, Gary Wayne Bynum and Joseph Bynum, all of Ellisville; granddaughters Cathrin Mahaffey and Christina Breazeale, both of Ellisville; sisters Bobbie Clark and Carolyn Williamson, both of Laurel, and brother James Walters of Foxworth.
She was a loving mother and housewife. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church of Ellisville.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of arrangements.
