Cathy Ulmer Saul passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Sandersville. She has suffered the last several years with heart and lung disease.
Cathy was a lifelong resident of Sandersville. She graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1981. She loved to spend time outdoors and hunted and fished until her health would no longer permit her to do the things she loved.
She is survived by her children Chris Evans and wife Jenna Evans of Laurel and Chloe Saul of Sandersville; grandchildren Leia Evans and Luke Evans; siblings Lisa Ulmer Pettigrew (Andy), Alice Ulmer Blackledge and Catrina Ulmer, all of Laurel, and Trevor Ulmer (Mindi) of Rochester, Ind.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Huey and Emmie Ulmer and Walter and Dorothy Holloway; parents Robert and Janice Ulmer; husband David Saul; and daughter Haley Saul.
A graveside service will be at Erata Cemetery in Laurel at 3 p.m. Monday, March 22. Greg Hodge will officiate.
