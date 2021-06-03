Cecil Lovett Jr.

Cecil "Wade" Lovett Jr., 59, of Ellisville died Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Ellisville. He was born Thursday, Aug. 31, 1961, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the Burial will follow in Edward C. Pruitt Sr. family cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Morris, Rev. Bart Whitehead and Rev. Edward Pruitt will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Wade was a family man. He was the kind of man who made the choice to love and care, not out of necessity but out of his desire to. He was one of the good ones.
He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Lovett and mother Ann Landrum.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years Shena Lovett; children Nicole Williams (Joey), Vincent Lovett and Austin Lovett; granddaughters Cheyenne and Kaylee; his loyal companion "Sassy"; brothers Shaun Lovett (Mollie) and Frankie Blalock (Carolyn); sisters Lynn Gambrell (Chris), Teresa Wing (Mark), Amanda Ratcliff (David) and Angie Graves (Michael); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Lovett, Austin Lovett, Shaun Lovett, Frankie Blalock, Joey Williams and Mark Meadows.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lovett, Harold Lovett and David Lovett.
The family thanks Deaconess Hospice for their amazing service.
