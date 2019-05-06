Cecil Ted Smith, 84, of Laurel passed away May 3, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 14, 1934.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father and mother Cecil Smith and Amanda Lucille (Lewis) Smith; father-in law and mother-in law William E. Davis and Elton (Crotwell) Davis; and sister-in law Charlene Elton (Davis) Billiot.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda Gayle (Davis) Smith; son David Brian Smith; daughter Sharon Janette (Smith) Welch; son-in law Ken Welch; grandson Bradley Austin Welch; and granddaughter Amanda Catherine Welch.
Ted graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Animal Science. After graduating, he served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany, where he was responsible for calculating firing coordinates for large artillery.
After returning to the U.S., he worked as an animal health marketing sales representative. During those years, he traveled much of the U.S. observing various farming methods and animal husbandry practices.
Since he is of English descent, he had a keen interest in English agriculture and visited Great Britain numerous times. Prince Charles sent him an official invitation to the 1988 Royal Agriculture show in England.
Ted was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
Over the years, Ted has been active in many organizations. He was the first charter member of the North American Texel Sheep Association and served as vice president, assisting with the development of the association’s constitution.
He served as president of the South Mississippi Polled Hereford Association and the Mississippi Sheep Breeders Association. He was a charter director of the Mississippi Thoroughbred Horse Breeders and Owners Association. He served as a member of the North American Sheep Dog Society, The American Border Collie Association, The Mississippi Livestock Council, and the Miss Lou Blueberry Growers Association. He also served as a director of the County Farm Bureau and a 4-H volunteer leader.
His hobbies included running his farm, Stillmeadow Farms, playing the piano, reading and collecting antiques with his wife.
Funeral services were Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Burial followed in Antioch Methodist Church cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Randy Turner officiated and Sue Walker performed the music.
