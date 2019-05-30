Cena “Brittany” West, born Nov. 6, 1978 in Laurel, passed away on May 28, 2019, at the age of 40 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Brittany worked at Magnolia Gardens-Ellisville as a caregiver.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Barrett West; parents Gregory Dean Smith and Phyllis Nell Lindsey Smith; son Kolby Barrett West; and brother Greg Smith.
Services will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday, June 3, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. and the memorial service following at 2. Father Jeff Reich will officiate.
