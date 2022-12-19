Chalmer Latrelle Knight, 68, passed away peacefully from this life on Dec. 18, 2022 at his home in Laurel surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 15, 1954, Latrelle was a lifelong resident of Laurel.
Latrelle was preceded in death by his father Chalmer Knight; his mother Lucille Rustin; his brothers Norland Knight and Allen Knight; and his sister Sonja Tyner.
Latrelle is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 39 years Rhonda Knight; his children Anthony Knight (Lezlee), Daniel Knight, Derick Knight (Joelle) and Kayla Knight Daley (Andrew); and his grandchildren Meagan Knight Collins, Connor Daley, Kinsley Knight and Anniston Knight. Latrelle is also survived by his brothers Norman Knight and Kenny Knight; and sister Rolanda Henry.
Latrelle leaves behind a host of special friends who love him dearly and will treasure every memory made with him during Latrelle’s lifetime.
Latrelle had a passion for traveling and enjoyed his 35-year career as a cross country owner/operator truck driver.
Latrelle served as a certified volunteer firefighter with Powers Fire and Rescue for a number of years and also served as the department’s President during a portion of his tenure with the department. Day and night, Latrelle responded to structure, vehicle, woods and grass fires, vehicle crashes, natural disasters, fire alarms and any number of other emergency incident types. He put his life and his family’s future on the line for the Powers Community and other automatic aid and mutual aid communities volunteering thousands of hours of his time over the years. Latrelle also served as the Powers Fire and Rescue representative on the Jones County Fire Council during his time serving as department president.
Latrelle will always be remembered for his love of Christ, his immeasurable love and devotion to his precious wife and his love for his family.
Powers Fire and Rescue firefighters and emergency medical responders are profoundly saddened by the passing of Latrelle Knight and will honor his service at the visitation at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. with a fire department procession to Memorial Gardens following. Brother Paul Roney will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Knight, Andrew Daley, Derick Knight, James Smith, DL Geiger and Scott Sims.
