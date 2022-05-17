Charles Arthur was born on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 1947, in Rhode Island to Charles McPeak and Louise Roney McPeak. Charles was 75 when he went to be with his Savior and Lord. Charles died at Forrest General Hospital, where he fought a courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Debbie Hingle of Belle Chase, La.; his much-loved grandchildren Chris Schlicher, Tiffany Christen and Jessica Christen; and great-grandchildren Kaleigh Keno, Sapphier Schlicher and Lila McReynolds.
Charles lived and made his home in Jones County and Ellisville was his most recent home. He is survived by sister Judy McPeak Armour and brother John McPeak; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, who reside in Laurel.
A memorial and remembrance will be Saturday, May 21, at noon at Kingston Assembly of God on Highway 15 North. All who knew Charles are invited. Bring your favorite picture of remembrance and a covered dish.
“And he shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
