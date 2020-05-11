Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mr. Charles Belk Jr., 86, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on May 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Kolby Easterling will officiate the service.
Mr. Beck served in the United States Army in Korea during Peace Time. He worked with the United States Postal Service until he retired. He enjoyed gardening and using his tractors and worked on crossword puzzles daily.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert Edmond Beck; and parents Willis and Dora Nell Beck.
He is survived by his wife Patsy Grimes Beck of Ellisville; sons Charles W. Beck III of Jackson and John Ronald (Lisa) Belk of Pearl; grandchildren Michelle and Mallory; great-grandchildren Preston, Lorelai and Bentley; brothers Arnold “Buddy” Beck of Houma, La., and Marcus McLaurin Beck of Pearl; and sister Linda Gail Bailey of Houma.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
