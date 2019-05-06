Charles “Charlie” Breitling, 56, of Laurel passed away on May 1, 2019. Charles was born on Oct. 10, 1962, in Laurel to Charles “Al” and Nanette Breitling.
He graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in 1980 and went on to study at Jones County Junior College. Charles was a lifelong Laurel resident and musician. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar and piano at Life Church, as well as visiting other churches to share his gift of music.
He is survived by his daughters Samantha Breitling and Morgan Breitling; sister Susan Stuart; and brother Billy Breitling.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles “Al” Breitling and Nanette Roseberry.
A visitation will be at Life Church on Tuesday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m., with a celebration of life service at Life Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.