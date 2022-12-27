Charles Deen “Papaw” Yelverton died on Dec. 24, 2022 at the age of 91.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann and sister Joan Beach.
Charles is survived by his three children: Dean, Deanne and Andy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Andria Yelverton, son-in-law Brian Manion, brother Ned and grandchildren Ian, Jared, Morgan and Riley.
Charles was born to Curtis and Myrtle Yelverton on May 1, 1931, in Ted and moved to Shady Grove with his wife and children in 1974, where he resided until his death. He loved to teach and was a beloved teacher of electronics at JCJC for more than 25 years, even teaching during the summer to continue making a difference in student's lives.
However, this attitude was not exclusive to his time teaching. At home, at work and at friends’ homes, Charles was a “fixer.” If something wasn't working in or out of the house, he could find a way to fix it. It might be fixed “temporarily/permanently” with duct tape but it would work.
As a former amateur radio operator, Charles had friends from all over the world and even taught his kids some Morse code. He was no stranger to Laurel, known by so many of its people. He always had a story to share or would run into someone he knew in town. Charles was the example of a hard worker, he provided for his family, and passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m., also at Memory Chapel. Burial will take place at Ted Baptist Church, S C Rd 52, Louin, MS 39338.
