Charles E. Brett Jr. of Laurel passed away quietly at home on the evening of Jan. 23, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, Jan. 25, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Laurel beginning at 11 a.m.
Charles was born Feb. 20, 1929 to Charles E. Brett Sr. and Mary Zula Brett in Meridian. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1946 and proudly served his country in the Korean War. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He was the first employee hired at Howard Industries in 1967 and went on to be the vice president of Manufacturing.
Charles is preceded in death by his father Charles E. Brett Sr.; his mother Mary Zula Brett; his brother Jimmy Key Brett; and his beloved wife of 56 years Jean Charlotte Brett.
He is survived by his children Donna J. Brett and James Kevin Brett; his grandchildren Currie Chase Brett (Sarah), Brannon Tate Brett and Bailee Audreyana Cerra (Nick); and his great-grandchildren Charles Cade Brett and Chole Elizbeth Brett.
Pallbearers will be Horace Boyd, Jack Delk, Jim Rigdon, Vicente Moncivais, J D Conn and Kyle Moffett. Honorary pallbearer will be Byron Gough.
