Charles E. Greiner, 89, of Hattiesburg died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, March 29, 1930 in Altoona, Pa.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Medenwald will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Greiner was known as Eddie "G" Old Man Jukebox. He loved traveling to nursing homes and VA hospitals to perform for the residents. He had recorded several CDs and was awarded several independent artist awards. He was a hardworking man, a retired painter who always provided for his family. He adored his wife and family. He loved dancing with his wife and the couple won several awards doing so.
He was preceded in death by his parents Regina and John Greiner.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Ida Merle Greiner; daughters Janice Blackburn (Todd) and Cynthia LaMar; sons Thomas Gary Beech and Frank Jones; grandchildren Carleen (Mogie) Krebs, Rubie Jones, Victoria Beech, Sarah Taylor, Hannah Grodin and Patrick Keirns; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Beech, Dr. Donald Townsend, William Bolling, Michael McKee, Walter Pool and Terry Jones.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
