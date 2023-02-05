Charles E. “Pete” Holifield, 87, died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long illness on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with his wife and daughters at his side, holding his hands. He and his devoted wife Ruth shared 67 years of marriage together.
Born in Jones County, he is the son of Laudis and Willie Mae Wimberly Holifield. He graduated from Soso High School in 1953. As a young man, he was a pipefitter at both Masonite Corporation and Ingalls Shipbuilding, but he soon followed in his father’s footsteps and became a self-employed logging contractor, retiring from that occupation in January 2000.
He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. In his active, younger years, he enjoyed waterskiing, camping and taking his family to stock-car races. After he retired, he enjoyed puttering around on his four-wheeler, watching his “judge” shows on TV and working word puzzles. He will be remembered for his slow, easy approach to life and for his calm, friendly, charming nature and his ready smile. Simply put, people who knew him loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Gammage Holifield; daughters, Cheryl Windham and Diane Wright and her husband Kevin; granddaughter Callie Green Brewer (husband Ron); great-grandchildren Beau Benton Brewer, 10 years old, and Abigail Lane Brewer, 7 years old; sister Joan Green; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laudis and Willie Mae Holifield; and sister Betty Glaze.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with graveside service to follow immediately at 2 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Bryson Haden officiating. Pallbearers will be Ron Brewer, David Glaze, Mike Giles, Brad Skeen, Clay Speights and Ken Keyes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Glaze, Joe Giles, Phil Wright and Mike Martin.
The family says a special thank you to the nursing staff at South Central for their unwavering kindness to and attentive care for Daddy. Further, we express our gratitude to his longtime, beloved primary caregivers Dr. Jack Evans and Dr. David Sullivan; and, finally, to Dr. Deepu Thoppil, who literally held our hands throughout Dad’s hospital stay and helped us better understand and accept losing him. The un-rushed time that Dr. Thoppil spent with us, along with his patient, professional explanations and sincere concern, were absolutely invaluable and made a terrible time so much more bearable.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springhill Baptist Church, 558 Springhill Road, Laurel, MS 39443, or the charity of your choice.
