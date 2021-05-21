Charles Eaks, 71, of Ovett died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Merit Health in Jackson. He was born Thursday, Sept. 15, 1949 in Dekalb.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Brown Cemetery. Brother Steve Kelly, Brother Billy Dowdy and Brother Mike Aultman will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Charles was a wonderful husband who loved and cared for his family. He worked hard to see that they had what they needed. He worked as a roofer at United Roofing for many years before going to work at JCJC, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Charles loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He didn't always come home with meat or fish, but always came back with great "tales" about the ones that got away. Charles loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the same; however, one of those great-grands was so special because she was with him since she was 6 weeks old when her mom went back to work. That would be Kentleigh. She was the apple of his eye. When she first started walking she stopped in the driveway and picked up a rock and gave to him. He carried that rock in his pocket every day since. June 19, Charles and Patsy would have celebrated 50 years of marriage. Those 50 years brought many memories with family and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Charlie Eaks; mother Colene Eaks King and stepfather James King; brother Billy Eaks; sisters Bonnie "Sally" Stennett and Diann Eaks; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Cleveland and Vertie Beech.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years Patsy Eaks of Ovett; sons Joey Bradshaw (Melinda) and Michael Bradshaw (Kim), all of Ellisville; Timmy Eaks (Kasey) and daughter Tammye Poole (Tony), all of Ovett; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother John Eaks of Diamondhead; and two sisters, Gloria Eaks and Suzanne Landrum, both of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be William Bradshaw, Josh Bradshaw, Hunter Eaks, Sean McDonald, Trent Wilkerson and Kenton Hollimon.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.