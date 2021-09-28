Charles Edward Sims

Charles Edward "Man" Sims, 88, of Stringer passed away on Sept. 26, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital. He was the widower of Katherine Moss Sims. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Stringer, he was the only son of Ed and Gladys Sims. He graduated from Stringer High School in 1953. Following graduation, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In later years, he worked for West Jasper School District as a mechanic, where he retired in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Gladys Sims; his sisters Shirley Parker and Pam Meadows; and his loving wife Katherine.
He is survived by two daughters, Dena (Neil) Moss and Beverly (Karl) Parker; his sister Peggy Procell; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Chris) Tullos, Dustin Moss, Chad (Kayla) Parker, Katye (Bobby) Richards and Lane Parker; and seven great-grandchildren, Waylon, Kylie, Karson and Maggie Kate Tullos, Harper and Nolan Richards, and Bowen Parker.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Moss, Chad Parker, Lane Parker, Chris Tullos, Bobby Richards and Stacy Parker.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 28th. from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will also be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with burial following in Fair Ridge Cemetery.
