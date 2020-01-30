Charles Edward Turner completed his final battle on Jan. 29, 2020 at the age of 91.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a longtime member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. Before his death he shared his faith in Jesus to his children and grandchildren so they would know they would meet again. He was very instrumental in the construction of the new sanctuary.
His love was shown to all by always being available anytime there was a need or a want. He had a wealth of knowledge on most everything and a man who never met a challenge that he could not conquer. He will forever be the ultimate hero in the eyes of our family who loved and looked up to him because of the man he was to all.
His leadership to our family can never be replaced. He lived and taught a work ethic that surpassed many. As he welcomed Reed's Tan from China, with very limited English, he made her know she was part of his family. He spent time in the military both Army and Navy for a period of two years. He earned the ranking of a war-time veteran. He then went on to a career in Civil Service from 1949 to 1984 as a first-class machinist, while at the same time building houses and taking on many other projects. After his retirement he made Ellisville his home with a new project every day.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Hazel, the love of his life; grandson Jonathan Turner; his great-grandson Jacob Polete; and his two sisters, Jean and Eva.
He is survived by his sons Reed and wife Tan, Kenneth and wife Sheila and David and wife Natalie. He loved on seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was their "Gentle Giant" with a lap always open to come and sit with him. His favorite words of endearment was "Little boy or Little girl."
In the last year of his life, he had many great caretakers from A-1 Attendant Service especially Nancy Kitchens who loved him as his own.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wells, Joey Turner, Charles Turner, Reed Turner, Paul Turner and James Turner.
We will gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church, with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. James Blankenship will officiate.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
