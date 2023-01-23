Charles Emmon “Cecil” Johnson, a lifelong resident of the Sharon Community, passed away Friday night after a lengthy illness.
Everyone who met him will remember his as a happy and loving person. He was an avid fisherman and talented carpenter. Always a fan of the Sharon Tigers and the West Jones Mustangs, he enthusiastically supported not only his sons and grandchildren in their endeavors, but also all their friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Grace Welborn Johnson; his son Lester Grayson Johnson; and his great-granddaughter Adley Ryale Johnson.
He is survived by three sons, Ricky Johnson (Maronda), Bruce Johnson and Robby Johnson; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Final services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 26, starting with family viewing at 12:30 p.m., public viewing at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. The burial will follow in Bonner Cemetery.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
