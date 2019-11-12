Charles “Lee” Hathorn Sr., born in Jones County on Oct. 5, 1924 passed to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko at the age of 95.
Mr. Hathorn was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Tennessee and was a heavy-duty mechanic for Boots Smith prior to his retirement. He was a faithful member of Eastview Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years, and was a member of the Men’s Bible Class. He will also be remembered for his love of growing a garden.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Collins Hathorn and his son Charles Lee Hathorn Jr.
Remaining family members are his daughter and her husband Patricia Etheridge and John Allen Etheridge Sr. of Pheba; three grandchildren, Allen Etheridge, Charles Scott Etheridge and Emily Trista Etheridge Peters; and four great-grandchildren, Kade, Sage, Reid and Arein Etheridge.
Services were at Eastview Baptist Church on Sunday. Interment was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Bryant and Rev. Thomas Montgomery officiated.
Pallbearers were Mark Clark, Frank Clark, B. L. Brooks Jr., Cecil Myers, Donnie Taylor, Mike Taylor, Ronnie Holifield, Kevin Lipps, Andy Russell and Roy Sanders. Eastview Baptist Men’s Bible Class Members served as honorary pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.