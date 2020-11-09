Charles Jacob Edwards

Charles Jacob Edwards

 Memory Chapel

C.J. Edwards, 24, of Laurel left to be with our Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at his residence. 

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Mike Shirley will officiate.

He was preceded in death by his brother Wesley Craig Edwards.

He is survived by his parents Chuck and Stephanie Edwards of Laurel; grandparents Albert and Judy Helms of Big Creek and Charles and Louis Edwards of Virginia; special cousins Kelly Blancett (Chris), Justin Helms, Skylar, Bryce and Kinsley Blancett; girlfriend Megan Tolbert of Laurel; and a host of family and friends. 

Pallbearers will be Tyler Myers, Austin Lindsey, Colby McDaniel, Jonathan Bove, Christopher Petty and Matt Fennell. 

To sign the online guestbook, visit 

www.memorychapellaurel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.