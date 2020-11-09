Charles Jacob Edwards

C.J. Edwards, 24, of Laurel left to be with our Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Mike Shirley will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his brother Wesley Craig Edwards.
He is survived by his parents Chuck and Stephanie Edwards of Laurel; grandparents Albert and Judy Helms of Big Creek and Charles and Louis Edwards of Virginia; special cousins Kelly Blancett (Chris), Justin Helms, Skylar, Bryce and Kinsley Blancett; girlfriend Megan Tolbert of Laurel; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Myers, Austin Lindsey, Colby McDaniel, Jonathan Bove, Christopher Petty and Matt Fennell.
To sign the online guestbook, visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.