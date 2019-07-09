Charles L. Bryant, 96, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City. He had resided there for the past nine years.
Services for Mr. Bryant will be in Laurel on Wednesday, July 10. The family will receive friends and relatives at Memory Chapel between 9-10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Mr. Bryant was born in Laurel on Sept. 22, 1922, to Tommie Leon and Ada Flynt Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mable Flowers Bryant. Also preceding him in death were his brothers Glenn and Harley and sister Betty Sue Wade.
He is survived by his daughter Melody Locke and her husband Ben of Shreveport, La., and his son Charles “Russ” Bryant and his wife Deborah of Houston.
Mr. Bryant leaves grandchildren Matthew Locke and wife Jennifer, Amy Locke Gibson and husband Marc, Robert Bryant and wife Laura and Barbara Bryant Giles and husband Jon. Also surviving Mr. Bryant are great-grandchildren Evelyn, William, Sara and Jason Locke, Evan and Madeline Gibson, Jackson, Thomas and Evelyn Bryant, and Callen and Tucker Giles.
Mr. Bryant was a decorated World War II U.S. Marine veteran having served three years in the Pacific aboard the USS Pensacola heavy cruiser, for which he received seven battle stars. After the war, Mr. Bryant joined the U.S. Army, from which he retired in 1967 after having served not only in the U.S., but also in Europe, Africa and Japan.
Mr. Bryant’s family expresses their sincerest thanks and gratitude to all of the staff at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home, and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to that facility.
Mr. Bryant was especially loved by all of his family and leaves them with many precious memories.
II Timothy 4:7-8, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, shall give me at that day; and not me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
