Charles Milton Parker Sr., 84, of Collins died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Magee General Hospital in Magee. He was born Saturday, April 11, 1936 in Washington, D.C.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery and the burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 37 years. During his military service, he served on the USS Independence, the USS Enterprise, as well as various destroyers and minesweepers.
He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma Inez Parker; his parents Alonzo and Amy Parker; and his son Danny Parker.
Survivors include two sons, Charles M. Parker Jr. (Sue) and Roger Parker (Charla); daughter Pam Bostick (Frank); brother Sidney Parker (Sherry); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
