Charles Noble

Charles “Chuck” Noble, 58, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born July 1, 1962, in Laurel to Charles Richard Noble and Virginia Sue (Cleckler) Noble.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and loved the time he spent at Lake Eddins Community. He also loved singing karaoke with his family — anything from George Strait to Bon Jovi. He was a humble and kind man who never had a harsh word to say about anyone. He often put others' needs before his own. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years Becky (Foster) Noble; sons Justin Meadows and Jonathan Meadows; brother Richard Noble (Anita); brother-in-law Thomas Foster (Crystal); sister-in-law Maxann Garner (Eddie); grandson Hunter Meadows; father and mother-in-law Tommy and Johnnie Foster; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, June 18, from 3-6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in the Saratoga Community. The service will follow at 6 with Brother Tim Sorey officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
