Charles Ormand passed peacefully on June 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Lee Hubbard will officiate.
Mr. Ormand was a U.S. Army retiree and Vietnam War veteran.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Holifield Ormand and three adult children, Chad Ormand (Carol), Susan Watts (Greg) and Debbie Ormand-Hubbard (Lee). He was preceded in death by the mother of his three children Kathryn Johnson.
He was loved by all his family members and extended family to include families of his siblings, Peggy Buddin, Raye Dusenburry, Keith Ormand and Patricia Bradshaw; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
