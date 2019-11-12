Charles Ray Eavenson, 77, of Ellisville died Sunday at home while surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 3, 1942 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov., 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Dr. Don Ward will officiate with burial to follow in New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Eavenson was born in Laurel to Vernie and Louise Eavenson. Charles and his wife Patricia shared a loving marriage of 54 years together. He had a special love for his family and enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He was a member of The United Church of God, an international association, where he served as a deacon. He retired from Williams Company after 20 years of service.
Charles is survived by his wife Patricia; son Greg (Lydia) Eavenson; daughter Sharon Womack; two grandchildren, Courtney (Caleb) Bradley and Justin Womack; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Cagen Bradley; two brothers, Paul (Margaret) Eavenson and Steven (Sue) Eavenson; one sister-in-law, Judy Eavenson (wife of deceased brother Allen Eavenson); along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Butch Eavenson, Chris Eavenson, Steve Eavenson, Caleb Bradley, Tim Eavenson, Grayson Bartran and Caleb Bradley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Edwards and Vince Todd.
