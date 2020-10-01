Charles Richard Crumbley, son of Laurel World War II hero Woodrow L. Crumbley, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020 at age 77 while visiting June Lake, Calif., with his family.
Mr. Crumbley was born in Laurel on Feb. 28, 1943.
A Jones County native like his mother Roberta and father Woodrow, Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing, football, good friends, good barbecue, but most of all family. When his brother John moved his family to California, the two families with growing boys spent a lot of time together. He often talked about his brother John, who passed away in 2015, and their cross-country trips to visit their mother in Laurel. Over the years Charles was a member of the Elks and Moose lodges and the American Legion.
On Veterans Day 1959, the “Laurel Leader Call” published an article announcing the dedication of the new National Guard Armory in Laurel, which was named after Woodrow Lawrence Crumbley. Charles’ father was killed during World War II on July 22, 1944, in Anamo, New Guinea. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star, the citation read: “Woodrow leaped from his foxhole, and in the face of enemy machine gun fire and advancing enemy troops, charged the enemy machine gun position with his Thompson sub-machine gun, killing six Japanese soldiers and wiping out the machine gun nest. He was instrumental in saving the lives of many members of his company.”
Charles graduated with an associate's degree in engineering from Hinds Junior College and attended Mississippi State University, where he continued studies in structural engineering. Charles used his engineering knowledge to get in on the ground floor of the computer industry in the 1960s, becoming a systems analyst/software engineer. Early positions include the state of Florida Department of Revenue and Virgin Islands Welfare Department.
He moved to California in 1978 and worked there, primarily, with contract positions in various parts of the country after 1990. Just a few of the companies he worked for include: Perkin-Elmer, Sacramento Army Depot, Campbell Soup Co., Mineral Lab, California State Auto Association, Alameda County Office of Education, ITT Federal Services at Vandenberg Air Force Base, AMGEN pharmaceuticals, Applied Magnetics and Northrup Grumman at Vandenberg AFB, and Wilkes Barre, Pa. He retired in 2005. In 2018 when his wife retired, they moved to Carson City, Nev., to be close to their only grandchild Sydney.
Charles is survived by his wife Bonnie; sister Roberta Anne Moorman (husband John) of Laurel; sons John Wayne (wife Nicole and daughter Sydney) of Carson City, Nev., James Bridger and Woodrow Kyle (wife Carry) of Lompoc, Calif., and Phillip Johnson (wife Gayle) of Taylors, S.C.; nephew Carmon Crumbley (wife Charlene, sons Cadon and Calan) of Escalon, Calif.; nieces Melissa Bubeck (husband Ben and children Meagan, Paige, Nolen and Liam) of Mandeville, La., and Rita Poland (children Jesse of Fallon, Nev., Joseph and Cora) of Zion, Ill.
Charles Richard will be buried in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
